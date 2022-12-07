‘Feels like a dream’: Hannah Arnold arrives in Japan for Miss International 2022 



MANILA, Philippines – Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Hannah Arnold has safely arrived in Japan ahead of the Miss International pageant.

“Cannot believe the time has finally come to raise our flag,” she said. “Thank you Binibining Pilipinas and Miss International for this once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Since her arrival, the 26-year-old beauty queen has been documenting her activities and sharing them to social media.

She wrote, “Somebody pinch me because Day 1 of Miss International feels like a dream.” Hannah also described her pageant sisters as “stunning, kind, and funny.”

In a separate Instagram post, Hannah updated her supporters that she got to bond with her fellow Miss International delegates during a video shoot.

Hannah has also been sharing several destinations in Japan that they’ve visited as part of their pre-pageant activities.

After waiting for over a year, Hannah, who was crowned in July 2021, is representing the Philippines in the 2022 edition of the Miss International pageant.

“I’ve been training since 2018, actually, so it’s not only a year and a half that I’ve been waiting for this, it’s been four years exactly. Finally, my dream is coming true,” she said during her send-off.

On Wednesday, December 7, the Miss International pageant announced the start of voting for its Top 15. Hannah is included in the top five leaders of the Asia and Oceania cluster.

The Miss International 2022 finals night will take place on December 13 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. Hannah is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines’ seventh Miss International crown. – Rappler.com