IN PHOTOS: Miss Philippines Earth 2024 candidates

Rappler.com

SEARCH IS ON. The Miss Philippines Earth pageant introduces its candidates for the 2024 competition.

Miss Philippines Earth's Facebook

The pageant sees 29 candidates competing to succeed Yllana Marie Aduana

MANILA, Philippines Miss Philippines Earth introduced on Wednesday, April 17, the 29 candidates set to compete in the 2024 pageant. 

On social media, the organization shared the official photos of the delegates from their press presentation. The ladies will be competing to succeed Yllana Marie Aduana of Laguna, who was crowned as Miss Earth-Air in the pageant’s international edition. 

During the press presentation, it was announced the long gown competition will happen on April 27, the beach wear competition on May 4, and the talent competition on May 5. Meanwhile, the coronation night is set for May 11 in Talakag, Bukidnon. It will be streamed live through the Miss Philippines Earth channels on YouTube and Facebook. 

Meet the Miss Philippines Earth 2024 candidates HERE: 

Aglipay, Quirino
Aborlan, Palawan
Adult, Female, Person
Baco, Oriental Mindoro
Adult, Female, Person
Baler, Aurora
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Balingasang, Misamis Occidental
Adult, Female, Person
Batangas City
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Balungon, Bukidnon
Adult, Female, Person
Brandon, Florida
Adult, Female, Person
Bustos, Bulacan
Adult, Female, Person
Cabanatuan City
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Dasol, Pangasinan
Adult, Female, Person
Davao City
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Esperanza, Agusan del Sur
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Iligan City
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Iloilo City
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Ipil, Zamboanga de Sibugay
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Lupao, Nueva Ecija
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Makati City
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Manay, Davao Oriental
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Maramag, Bukidnon
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Matanao, Davao del Sur
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Opol, Misamis Oriental
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Pasig City
Adult, Female, Person
Passi City
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Rome, Italy
Adult, Female, Person
Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
Clothing, Swimwear, Adult
Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay
Adult, Female, Person
Zamboanga City

The Philippines has previously won Miss Earth titles through Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com 

Miss Earth Philippines