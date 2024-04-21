IN PHOTOS: Miss Philippines Earth 2024 candidates

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Philippines Earth introduced on Wednesday, April 17, the 29 candidates set to compete in the 2024 pageant.
On social media, the organization shared the official photos of the delegates from their press presentation. The ladies will be competing to succeed Yllana Marie Aduana of Laguna, who was crowned as Miss Earth-Air in the pageant’s international edition.
During the press presentation, it was announced the long gown competition will happen on April 27, the beach wear competition on May 4, and the talent competition on May 5. Meanwhile, the coronation night is set for May 11 in Talakag, Bukidnon. It will be streamed live through the Miss Philippines Earth channels on YouTube and Facebook.
Aglipay, Quirino
Aborlan, Palawan
Baco, Oriental Mindoro
Baler, Aurora
Balingasang, Misamis Occidental
Batangas City
Balungon, Bukidnon
Brandon, Florida
Bustos, Bulacan
Cabanatuan City
Dasol, Pangasinan
Davao City
Esperanza, Agusan del Sur
Iligan City
Iloilo City
Ipil, Zamboanga de Sibugay
Lupao, Nueva Ecija
Makati City
Manay, Davao Oriental
Maramag, Bukidnon
Matanao, Davao del Sur
Opol, Misamis Oriental
Pasig City
Passi City
Rome, Italy
Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte
Sto. Niño, South Cotabato
Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay
Zamboanga City
The Philippines has previously won Miss Earth titles through Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com
