IN PHOTOS: Miss Philippines Earth 2024 candidates

SEARCH IS ON. The Miss Philippines Earth pageant introduces its candidates for the 2024 competition.

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Philippines Earth introduced on Wednesday, April 17, the 29 candidates set to compete in the 2024 pageant.

On social media, the organization shared the official photos of the delegates from their press presentation. The ladies will be competing to succeed Yllana Marie Aduana of Laguna, who was crowned as Miss Earth-Air in the pageant’s international edition.

During the press presentation, it was announced the long gown competition will happen on April 27, the beach wear competition on May 4, and the talent competition on May 5. Meanwhile, the coronation night is set for May 11 in Talakag, Bukidnon. It will be streamed live through the Miss Philippines Earth channels on YouTube and Facebook.

Meet the Miss Philippines Earth 2024 candidates HERE:

Aglipay, Quirino

Aborlan, Palawan

Baco, Oriental Mindoro

Baler, Aurora

Balingasang, Misamis Occidental

Batangas City

Balungon, Bukidnon

Brandon, Florida

Bustos, Bulacan

Cabanatuan City

Dasol, Pangasinan

Davao City

Esperanza, Agusan del Sur

Iligan City

Iloilo City

Ipil, Zamboanga de Sibugay

Lupao, Nueva Ecija

Makati City

Manay, Davao Oriental

Maramag, Bukidnon

Matanao, Davao del Sur

Opol, Misamis Oriental

Pasig City

Passi City

Rome, Italy

Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte

Sto. Niño, South Cotabato

Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay

Zamboanga City

The Philippines has previously won Miss Earth titles through Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com