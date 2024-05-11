Matanao, Davao del Sur’s Irha Mel Alfeche is Miss Philippines Earth 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Irha Mel Alfeche succeeds Laguna's Yllana Marie Aduana and will represent the country in Miss Earth 2024 in Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines – Irha Mel Alfeche of Matanao, Davao del Sur has been named Miss Philippines Earth 2024 at the pageant’s coronation night in Talakag, Bukidnon, on Saturday, May 11.

Besting 28 other candidates, Alfeche was crowned by Yllana Marie Aduana, who earned the title of Miss Earth Air 2023 in the latest international edition of the pageant.

On Saturday, Feliz Clareianne Thea Solomon Recentes of Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte was also named Miss Philippines Air 2024, Samantha Dana Bug-os of Baco, Oriental Mindoro was named Miss Philippines Water 2024, and Kia Labiano of Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay was named Miss Philippines Fire 2024.

Meanwhile, Ira Patricia Malaluan of Batangas City received the title of Miss Philippines Eco Tourism 2024.

Alfeche will represent the Philippines in Miss Earth 2024 in Vietnam. The pageant’s winner will be crowned by Miss Earth 2023, Albania’s Drita Ziri.

Miss Philippines Earth, an annual beauty pageant, aims to champion environmental awareness and protection in the country. Each year, the top 5 winners – Miss Philippines Earth, Miss Philippines Air, Miss Philippines Water, Miss Philippines Fire, and Miss Philippines Eco Tourism – spend their reign as ambassadors for environmental protection campaigns across the Philippines.

The winner of Miss Philippines Earth represents the country in the global edition of Miss Earth, touted as one of the world’s big four beauty pageants.

The Philippines has won Miss Earth titles through Karla Henry (2008), Jamie Herrell (2014), Angelia Ong (2015), and Karen Ibasco (2017). – Rappler.com