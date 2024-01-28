LIST: Here are the confirmed delegates for Miss Universe Philippines 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

For its 2024 edition, the contestants for Miss Universe Philippines will be chosen through accredited partners and local pageants

The search for the next Miss Universe Philippines queen is on! And for the first time in the Miss Universe Philippines history, the delegates for the competition will be chosen through local pageants.

Instead of the usual process wherein aspiring candidates will have to send in their online applications and take part in on-site screenings, the candidates for the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant will be chosen via accredited partners.

What is the Accredited Partners Program?

In April 2023, the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization announced that they would be holding a new Accredited Partners Program for their succeeding editions, starting 2024. These accredited partners that were approved by the MUPH organization will select the candidates from their respective localities through local pageants or appointments.

Only the winners of these local pageants or representatives chosen by these partners will be able to participate in the national edition of the Miss Universe Philippines competition.

Meaning, those interested to join the Miss Universe Philippines should send their applications through these local partners instead of waiting for a national screening.

According to the organization, the new program aims to help expand their reach “by promoting the pageant, organizing local events, and selecting candidates in their respective areas.”

As of writing, more than 15 local partners have already named their representatives for the competition. This list will be updated as more delegates will be announced.

Australia

Kymberlee Street will be representing the Filipino community in Australia.

“I’m ready to embrace the challenges, soak in every learning opportunity, and grow into the authentic, empowered woman I aspire to be. Miss Universe Philippines is more than a pageant, it’s my platform to make a difference, leaving a legacy that transcends the crown,” she wrote.

Bacolod

Yvonna Catamco was hailed Miss Bacolod MassKara 2023, making her the official representative from the city for the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant.

Batangas

Mariztella Lat is the delegate from Batangas Province.

“I will always use my heart in everything, every step of the way. The universe needs to know that we are barakos with a heart,” she said.

Baguio

Janah Rhyl Lumidao was crowned Miss Baguio 2023 in August, making her the representative of the province for the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant.

“Your belief in me and your willingness to stand by my side meant the world to me,” she said.

Bukidnon

Natasha Bajuyo will be the representative from Bukidnon.

“As your Miss Universe Philippines – Bukidnon, I step into the spotlight with elegance that echoes through every stride,” she wrote. “This journey is more than a pageant — it’s a celebration of inner strength, intelligence, and my unwavering commitment to inspire others to reach for their own stars.”

Cagayan de Oro

Lynn Eirene Lomongo Iponan is the delegate of Cagayan de Oro.

Camiguin

Rethy Rosa is the representative of Camiguin in the national pageant.

Delaware, USA

Amanda Russo, who holds the title of Miss Filipina International Tourism, will be representing the Filipino community of Delaware, USA in the pageant.

“I am overflowing with gratitude for the incredible opportunity that has been bestowed upon me, and my heart brims with appreciation for all those who played a role in making this journey a reality,” she said.

Florida, USA

Matea Mahal Smith, who was born in Florida, USA and with family roots in Pililla, Rizal, will also be competing in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant. She’s the first beauty queen of Filipino and Black descent who won the Miss Filipina International title.

It was earlier reported that the Miss Filipina International (MFI) pageant has partnered with Jonas Gaffud’s Empire Philippines to send three MFI winners to compete in the Miss Universe Philippines pageant. These three delegates are Florida’s Smith, Delaware’s Russo, and Sacramento’s Lauren Skeoch.

Iloilo

Alexie Brooks will compete in the pageant as a representative of Iloilo.

“Manifesting, working, and claiming — a journey of gratitude. Thank you, Universe,” she wrote after winning the local pageant.

Leyte

Angel Rose Tambal will represent Leyte in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant.

Misamis Oriental

Kristine Sarsalejo was hailed as Miss Kuyamis, making her the official delegate of Misamis Oriental for the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant.

Naic, Cavite

Mary Rose Guiral was the winner of the Miss Universe Philippines – Naic pageant, making her the representative of the locality in the national edition. She previously competed in the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant.

“Today marks the unlockment of my wildest dreams in life,” she wrote. “Truly, when you put all the hard work, determination, and heart for what you’re passionate about, you will harvest the fruit of your labor,” she wrote.

North California, USA

Kayla Jean Rabaya will represent Northern California, USA in the pageant. The 26-year-old actress has familiar roots in Talisay, Cebu.

Occidental Mindoro

Zoleil Taño will compete as a representative of Occidental Mindoro.

Pampanga

Cyrille Payumo will be representing Pampanga in the competition. The beauty queen from Porac, Pampanga has previously competed in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2019, World Top Model Philippines 2022, and Binibining Pilipinas 2022.

“I know that this dream holds a purpose in my heart, especially considering everything I’ve been through. I’m gonna use this platform as a vehicle where I can continue to inspire and empower everyone through my story and purpose,” she said.

Quezon Province

Ahtisa Manalo will be representing the province of Quezon in the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant. She won the title of Binibining Pilipinas International in 2018 and finished as first runner-up in the Miss International pageant.

In an interview with the press during her sashing ceremony, Manalo said: “I feel like I’m a lot stronger now. I can handle a lot more things in a better way.”

Sacramento, California, USA

Lauren Skeoch, who finished as first-runner up in the Miss Filipina International pageant, will also compete in the Miss Universe Philippines. Skeoch, who has roots in Cagayan de Oro City, represented Sacramento, California.

South California, USA

Janet Hammond is the representative from South California, USA. According to the Miss Philippines California organization, the 25-year-old actress hopes to be the first-ever married woman to win the Miss Universe Philippines crown.

Toledo

Kim Irish Placibe won the Binibining Toledo pageant, making her the chosen representative for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

“On this journey, I’ll look back and see what I’ve gone through to come where I am now. Life’s shortcomings strengthened and bolded me, and it made me realize that I am a woman eager to accept risk and responsibilities,” she wrote.

Tuguegarao

Zhyra Mae Cabalza is the delegate of Tuguegarao.

“Your belief in my potential, even when I had doubts, inspired me to push past my comfort zones and embrace the challenges that came my way. Your countless words of encouragement lifted my spirits on days when I needed it most and pushed me to reach for the stars,” she said.

Meanwhile, other local partners, such as Bohol, Tacloban, Cebu, Albay, and Quezon City, have yet to name their representatives.

As of writing, the organization has yet to announce the details for its national pageant. Makati’s Michelle Dee, who finished in the Top 20 of the international edition, is the reigning Miss Universe Philippines.

The Miss Universe 2024 pageant will also be the first edition without age restrictions for the candidates. This comes after mothers and wives were welcomed into the competition starting 2023. – Rappler.com