IN PHOTOS: Miss World PH 2022 candidates stun in Beach Beauty challenge

The Miss World Philippines organization also names the Top 10 finalists for this challenge

MANILA, Philippines – 36 Miss World Philippines 2022 candidates dazzled in the Beauty Beach pre-pageant challenge held in Boracay on Tuesday, May 17.

Wearing various swimsuit ensembles, the beauty queens flaunted their curves and beach-ready bodies while posing on the pristine beach of Boracay. The Miss World Philippines organization also announced on Tuesday the 10 finalists who led the challenge.

They are Blessie Villablanca, Ingrid Santamaria, Cassandra Chan, Maria Gigante, Justine Beatrice Felizarta, Lady Justerinnie Santos, Gwendolyn Furniol, Beatriz Mclleland, Paula Maderieta Ortega, and Alison Black.

The winner of the Beach Beauty challenge will be announced during the Miss World Philippines 2022 competition night on June 5.

Here are the candidates in their official Beach Beauty photos:

#1 Simone Bornilla, Marinduque

#2 Ericka Vinculado, Roxas City, Capiz

#3 Angel Jed Zaragoza Lattore, Lambunao, Iloilo

#4 Maica Cabling Martinez, Nueva Ecija

#5 Shaina Rose Manalo Ico, Batangas

#6, Samantha Gabronino, San Jose del Monte, Bulacan

#7, Erika Kristensen, Carmona, Cavite

#8 Tsina Chu, Iloilo Province

#9 Kayla Tiongson, Lipa City, Batangas

#10 Kristal Gante, Davao Del Norte

#11, Maria Niña Soriano, Pangasinan

#12 Anje Manipol, Quezon Province

#13 Maria Gigante, Cebu

#14 Patricia Dizon, Angeles City

#15 Ivanna Pacis, Makati City

#16 Carla Manuel, Manila

#17 Ingrid Santamaria, Parañaque City

#18 Justine Felizarte, Marikina City

#19 Kim Tiquestiques, Balagtas, Bulacan

#20 Ashley Montenegro, Makati City

#21 Paula Ortega, Albay

#22 Cassandra Chan, San Juan City

#23 Charyzah Esparrago, Taguig

#24 Alison Black, Las Piñas City

#25 Gwendolyne Fourniol, Negros Occidental

#26 Aliana Joaquin, Bacoor City

#27 Blessie Villablanca, Iloilo City

#28 Mauie Long, Bulacan Province

#29 Loraine Arpia, Trece Martires City

#30 Angela Teng, Baliwag, Bulacan

#31 Natazha Bautista, Misamis Oriental

#32 Kevyn Mateo, Bataan

#33 Marinel Tungol, Pampanga

#34 Beatriz Mclelland, Aklan

#35 Patricia Mcgee, Zambales

#36 Lady Santos, Bulakan, Bulacan

The Beach Beauty challenge is the latest the Miss World Philippines candidates had to undergo, following their first glam shot challenge, and the sports challenge.

Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished her Miss World stint as part of the Top 13, is set to crown her successor.

Aside from the Miss World Philippines crown, the 36 candidates can also vie for the following titles: Miss Supranational Philippines, Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Environment Philippines, and Miss Multinational Philippines. – Rappler.com