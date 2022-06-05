IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 evening gown segment

EVENING GOWN. The Miss World Philippines 2022 top 20 model their evening gowns at the pageant's coronation night.

Which evening gown was your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines brought elegance to the pageant stage as they modeled their evening gowns on coronation night Sunday, June 5.

Each candidate wore gowns by their chosen designers. Gwendolyne Fourniol was eventually named Best in Evening Gown.

The women are competing for the title of Miss World Philippines, currently held Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished in the Top 13 in her international competition.

See the candidates in their evening gowns here:

Maria Gigante

Cassandra Bermeo Chan

Lady Justerinnie Santos

Tsina Jade Chu

Simone Nadine Bornilla

Erika Vinculado

Gwendolyne Fourniol

Charyza Costales Esparrago

Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Ingrid Santamaria

Paula Ortega

Erika Kristensen

Natazha Vea Bautista

Aliana Joaquin

Alison Black

Kayla Arriadne Tiongson

Beatriz McLelland

Justine Beatriz Felizarta

Anje Mae Manipol

Patricia McGee

– Rappler.com