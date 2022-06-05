IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 evening gown segment

Which evening gown was your favorite?
MANILA, Philippines – The top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines brought elegance to the pageant stage as they modeled their evening gowns on coronation night Sunday, June 5.
Each candidate wore gowns by their chosen designers. Gwendolyne Fourniol was eventually named Best in Evening Gown.
The women are competing for the title of Miss World Philippines, currently held Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished in the Top 13 in her international competition.
See the candidates in their evening gowns here:
Maria Gigante
Cassandra Bermeo Chan
Lady Justerinnie Santos
Tsina Jade Chu
Simone Nadine Bornilla
Erika Vinculado
Gwendolyne Fourniol
Charyza Costales Esparrago
Ashley Subijano Montenegro
Ingrid Santamaria
Paula Ortega
Erika Kristensen
Natazha Vea Bautista
Aliana Joaquin
Alison Black
Kayla Arriadne Tiongson
Beatriz McLelland
Justine Beatriz Felizarta
Anje Mae Manipol
Patricia McGee
– Rappler.com