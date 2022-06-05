Pageants
Miss World Philippines

IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 evening gown segment

Rappler.com
IN PHOTOS: Miss World Philippines 2022 evening gown segment

EVENING GOWN. The Miss World Philippines 2022 top 20 model their evening gowns at the pageant's coronation night.

Screenshot from KTX

Which evening gown was your favorite?

MANILA, Philippines – The top 20 candidates of Miss World Philippines brought elegance to the pageant stage as they modeled their evening gowns on coronation night Sunday, June 5.

Each candidate wore gowns by their chosen designers. Gwendolyne Fourniol was eventually named Best in Evening Gown.

The women are competing for the title of Miss World Philippines, currently held Tracy Maureen Perez, who finished in the Top 13 in her international competition.

See the candidates in their evening gowns here:

Maria Gigante
Screenshot from KTX
Cassandra Bermeo Chan
Lady Justerinnie Santos
Screenshot from KTX
Tsina Jade Chu
Screenshot from KTX
Simone Nadine Bornilla
Screenshot from KTX
Erika Vinculado
Screenshot from KTX
Gwendolyne Fourniol
Screenshot from KTX
Charyza Costales Esparrago
Screenshot from KTX
Ashley Subijano Montenegro
Screenshot from KTX
Ingrid Santamaria
Screenshot from KTX
Paula Ortega
Screenshot from KTX
Erika Kristensen
Screenshot from KTX
Natazha Vea Bautista
Screenshot from KTX
Aliana Joaquin
Screenshot from KTX
Alison Black
Screenshot from KTX
Kayla Arriadne Tiongson
Screenshot from KTX
Beatriz McLelland
Screenshot from KTX
Justine Beatriz Felizarta
Screenshot from KTX
Anje Mae Manipol
Screenshot from KTX
Patricia McGee
Screenshot from KTX

Rappler.com

Miss World Philippines

beauty pageants