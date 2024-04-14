IN PHOTOS: Official portraits of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 Top 40

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The search for the next Binibining Pilipinas queens is heating up!

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) unveiled on Friday, April 12, the official portraits of its 40 delegates for the 2024 pageant. In photos taken by Owen Reyes, the aspiring beauty queens donned black shirts with the pageant’s 60th anniversary logo and their official candidate numbers.

The organization first introduced its official candidates on April 5 after their final closed-door screening. Notable names in this year’s roster include Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Top 20 finalist Zeneth Khan, Miss Tourism Philippines 2021 and Binibining Pilipinas Top 11 candidate Trisha Martinez, and Binibining Pilipinas 2021 candidate and Miss Rotary 2023 runner-up Shaira Rona.

The 40 candidates will battle it out to represent the country in the following two pageants: Miss International and Miss Globe. Reigning queens Angelica Lopez and Anna Valencia Lakrini will be crowning their successors. Lopez will be representing the Philippines in the Miss International 2024 pageant while Lakrini finished as 2nd runner-up in the Miss Globe 2023 competition.

As of writing, BPCI has yet to announce its schedule of activities.

Take a look at the official portraits of the candidates here:

– Rappler.com