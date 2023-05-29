Rappler Recap: Binibining Pilipinas 2023 coronation night

In this Rappler Recap, Rapplers share their thoughts on coronation night – from the winners, to the Q&A answers, to the show's production value

MANILA, Philippines – Angelica Lopez of Palawan was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 during the live coronation night held at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, May 28.

Aside from Lopez, Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan was also named as Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2023.

In this Rappler Recap, entertainment editor Marguerite de Leon chats with entertainment reporter Ysa Abad and multimedia reporter and pageant fan Jairo Bolledo on their thoughts about coronation night – from the winners, to the Q&A answers, to the show’s production value. – Rappler.com