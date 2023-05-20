Shamcey Supsup addresses MUPH ‘technical glitch’ controversy

The Miss Universe PH national director speaks up about the tabulation error that happened after the coronation night's Top 10 results

MANILA, Philippines – On Friday, May 19, Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup posted a statement on Facebook regarding the “technical difficulties” that took place during the Top 10 re-tally of votes during the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) 2023 coronation night on May 13.

Supsup said she addressed the recent controversy to “provide some clarity” on what really happened after the announcement of the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Top 10. She said that after the Top 10 contestants were announced, she noticed that the judges’ votes did not add up correctly.

“Following the announcement, which was based on the independently tabulated results provided by the accounting firm, those very same results were submitted to the board of MUPh for record-keeping purposes. However, as I carefully examined the figures, my attention was drawn to the highly improbable nature of the numbers. This gave rise to concerns that the integrity of the results may have been compromised,” Shamcey said.

The board then decided to initiate a manual counting of the judges’ votes, “in orders to ensure absolute fairness and transparency,” Shamcey said.

She also noted that the “meticulous process” was conducted with the utmost diligence and in the presence of the accounting firm. The manual tallying of the votes revealed discrepancies in the results.

Afterwards, the decision to allow all 18 candidates to compete in the evening gown portion of the competition was made.

“Our primary objective as an organization is to promote integrity, transparency, and accountability in all aspects of the pageant. We believe in providing equal opportunities for all candidates and to do what is right no matter the consequences,” Shamcey said.

She also thanked the organization’s loyal supporters for their understanding and “unwavering belief” in their organization. “We are determined to honor that trust by continuing to navigate this situation with grace and integrity. Thank you for your continued support, and please know that we value your presence on this incredible journey.”

The Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up later also posted on Facebook stories, professing her love for mathematics as an exact discipline. She showed that despite needing a total of 120 votes across 12 judges, the votes for the Top 10 only added up to 106. “Pa’no po naging (How did it become) 106 total votes? Any gradeschooler would have noticed,” she wrote.

The MUPH 2023 coronation night was held at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. The pageant experienced a few blunders, including host Alden Richards mixing up the recipients of the special awards Miss Friendship and the Face of Social Media, which went to Shayne Glenmae Maquiran of Capiz and Jannarie Zarzoso of Agusan del Norte, respectively.

A 30-minute round of commercials followed the announcement of the Top 10, after which host Xian Lim announced that all Top 18 contestants were to move on to the evening gown portion and compete for the Top 5.

On Monday, May 15, Supsup said on social media that the MUPH organization “stayed strong in the face of unjust accusations.” This followed criticism from Filipino netizens regarding this year’s pageant and skepticism over the Top 10 results.

Pampanga’s Mary Angelique Manto was the second runner-up for MUPH 2023, while the first runner-up was Zambales’ Christine Juliane Opiaza. Michelle Marquez Dee of Makati was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2023. – with reports from Sophia Gonzaga/Rappler.com

Sophia Gonzaga is a Rappler intern.