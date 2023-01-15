TRANSCRIPT: Miss Universe 2022 Q&A segment

MANILA, Philippines – The top five candidates competing for the Miss Universe 2022 crown took the stage for the Q&A portion of the global pageant’s coronation night on Sunday, January 15 at New Orleans, Louisiana.

During the segment, the five beauty queens responded to a different question each, based on the judges they randomly picked. Here are their questions and corresponding answers:

Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel

Tell me about a time where you felt shame and how you turned that feeling into fuel.

I actually have a press conference which is called The Forbidden Dream, which talks about that forbidden dream when I wanted to become a fashion designer. I felt shame about it. I didn’t feel it was possible for me to sustain my life. But I pursued it, and I demonstrated myself, which is the most importantly. Following our dreams, our passions, we are able to leave an impact stamp in every single action we take.

USA, R’Bonney Gabriel

Miss Universe recently made an inclusive change, allowing mothers and married women to compete this year. What’s another change you’d like to see and why?

For me, I would like to see an age increase. Because I am 28 years old, and that is the oldest age to compete. I think it’s a beautiful thing. My favorite quote is, “If not now, then when?” As a woman, I believe age does not define us. It’s not tomorrow, it’s not yesterday, but it’s now. The time is now that you can go after what you want.

Puerto Rico, Ashley Cariño

If you’re crowned Miss Universe, how would you represent all this year’s delegates through your reign?

I would represent all of this year’s delegates because I am a mirror of what a woman is. I believe in the dream and the power that we all hold to make our dreams a reality. That is why I am standing here today. I know what it’s like to not believe in your dream, but I also know what it’s like to find a voice. We are the voice of tomorrow, so let your voice echo in the chamber of time. Because this is the power we have. I will represent the women like that.

Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos

If you had the opportunity to speak with the leader of your country, what would you want to discuss?

I think there’s a lot to be discussed. I believe that Curacao is a multi-cultural country and I believe that we should embrace all different cultures, and also discuss the fact that I feel like sometimes, people feel excluded, and we should not discriminate or have any type of bullying in the country. Thank you.

Dominican Republic, Andreina Founier

What is the most significant obstacle that women in your country face, and what should be done about it?

I believe that the most significant obstacle women in my country face is access to education. There’s a number of women and children in Dominican Republic who cannot go to school, and have lack of access to go to them. I believe we have to do something abut it now. We need to make sure that kids are able to be kids, that they are able to play, and educate themselves. Not be mothers, not be wives. It is the moment now to take action to make sure the Dominican Republic has education. – Rappler.com