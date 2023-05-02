ABS-CBN, TV5 join forces for ‘Pira-Pirasong Paraiso’ teleserye

Loisa, Ronnie, Elisse, Charlie, Joseph, Alexa, and KD will star in the series

MANILA, Philippines – Media giants ABS-CBN and TV5 will be collaborating on a television series, the Kapamilya network announced on Friday, April 29.

The one-minute teaser shows cast members Charlie Dizon, Joseph Marco, Elisse Joson, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, Alexa Ilacad, and KD Estrada posing together.

The narration said: “Once you play the game of lies, makakadiskarte ba ang puso o ang tuso ang laging panalo(Will the heart succeed or will deceit always win)?”

According to the video’s description, Pira-Pirasong Paraiso will mark ABS-CBN and TV’s first co-production. It will be directed by Raymund Ocampo and produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

A release date has yet to be announced.

Aside from TV5, ABS-CBN is also working on a television series with GMA. Unbreak My Heart will star Richard Yap, Jodi Sta. Maria, Gabbi Garcia, and Joshua Garcia. – Rappler.com