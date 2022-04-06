LOOK: Bea Alonzo begins filming for ‘Start-Up’ PH adaptation

DANI. Bea Alonzo is starring in the Filipino remake of 'Start Up'

MANILA, Philippines – Bea Alonzo has started filming for the Filipino adaptation of the hit South Korean series Start-Up – one of her first projects since she became a GMA artist.

“First taping day for my new series as a Kapuso,” she wrote alongside a photo of her silhouette, taken by the window of a high-rise building.

“Thank you, Lord, for blessing us with this beautiful sunset today. This reminded us of how wonderful you are and how amazing your plans are for each and everyone of us. I trust that you will guide me as I embark on the new journey,” she said.

Bea then ended her post by addressing her character, Dani: “Handa na akong makilala ka, Dani (I’m ready to meet you, Dani).” She also added the hashtag #StartUp.

GMA first announced the remake in March 2022, with Bea and Alden Richards as the lead stars. Also joining them are Yasmien Kurdi, Jeric Gonzales, Gina Alajar, Kim Domingo, Royce Cabrera, and Boy 2 Quizon.

Start-Up, which was originally headlined by South Korean stars Bae Suzy, Nam Joo-hyuk, Kim Seon-ho, and Kang Han-na, revolves around a group of young entrepreneurs in the world of start-up companies.

It tells the story of an ambitious young woman who dreams of becoming the next Steve Jobs. She finds herself caught between two men: the shy founder of a tech start-up, and an acerbic team leader at another start-up company.

GMA has yet to announce a target release date for the adaptation.

Alonzo, 34, moved to GMA in July 2021. She was an ABS-CBN star for almost two decades until November 2020, when she decided to leave Star Magic. – Rappler.com