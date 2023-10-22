Claudine Barretto to star in GMA’s ‘Lovers/Liars’ 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'Lovers/Liars' is Claudine's first teleserye in almost seven years following 2016's 'Bakit Manipis ang Ulap'

MANILA, Philippines – Claudine Barretto is set to make her teleserye comeback with the GMA drama series Lovers/Liars.

The veteran actress confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Friday, October 20.

“Finally my Claudinians/Palanggas, my teleserye that we all have been waiting for,” she captioned the post.

Lovers/Liars, a joint venture between GMA Network and Regal Entertainment, will serve as Claudine’s first television series in almost seven years. She last starred in the 2016 TV5 drama series Bakit Manipis ang Ulap, alongside Diether Ocampo, Meg Imperial, and Cesar Montano.

In an interview with 24 Oras, Claudine admitted that she’s looking forward to working on a drama series again.

“I’ve been throwing up because of ‘yung nerbiyos ko talaga. You know, sasalang ulit ako sa teleserye, kung ano talaga ang forte ko,” she said.

(I’ve been throwing up because of nerves, really. [I’m worried because] I’ll be doing another television series again, which is my forte.)

According to 24 Oras, Claudine will portray a successful corporate woman who falls in love with a younger man in Lovers/Liars.

The series, which will be helmed by Cris Aquino, will also star Christian Vasquez, Polo Ravales, Rob Gomez, Shaira Diaz, and Lianne Valentin.

A premiere date for Lovers/Liars has yet to be announced.

In her Instagram post, fellow celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Gladys Reyes, Rita Daniela, and Sunshine Cruz also expressed their excitement in Claudine’s return to the small screen.

Claudine’s previous teleserye includes Marina, Walang Kapalit, Mula Sa Puso, and Saan Ka Man Naroroon. She’s also best known for starring in films Dubai, Got 2 Believe, Anak, and Nasaan Ka Man. – Rappler.com