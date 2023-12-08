LOOK: ‘Drag Den’ introduces new queens for season 2

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meet the 10 queens vying for the second 'Drag Den' crown!

MANILA, Philippines – Drag Den Philippines returns with a second season, giving a new set of local drag artists the chance to compete to be the next “Drag Supreme!”

The ten-member roster of contestants for Drag Den Season 2: Retribution was announced via an Amazon Prime teaser released on Thursday. Drag Den Philippines is set to premiere on Prime Video with a January 18, 2024 release.

“Mas pakak, mas chugug, and mas palavarn ang mga kabogera this season! Coming soon na talaga for real mga bhie! Maloloka kayo,” the teaser wrote.

(This season’s contestants are more fantastic, fabulous, and fierce. This is really coming soon, friends. You will go crazy.)

“Dragdagulan na! [Let’s start the Dragdagulan],” famed drag queen and the show’s host or “Drag Lord” Manila Luzon exclaimed. The Filipino-American queen rose to fame as the runner-up of the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and went on to participate in the first and fourth seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.

The list of queens for the new season are as follows: Deja, Elvira, Feyvah Fatale, Jean Vilogue, Margaux, Maria Lava, Marlyn, Moi, Mrs. Tan, and Russia Fox. They seek the same winning fate as NAIA (also known as Brian Black), who won in the first season.

Influencer Sassa Gurl and beauty queen Nicole Cordoves return to the show as “Drag Runner” and “Drag Dealer,” respectively. A set of “Bagmen” will also enter the Drag Cartel as part of the show’s supporting cast.

Created and directed by Rob Singh, Drag Den Philippines is a drag reality show “for Filipinos, by Filipinos, to the world” produced by Antoinette Jadaone’s Project 8 and Cornerstone Studios. The first season of Drag Den Philippines aired in December 2022 through January 2023. – Rappler.com