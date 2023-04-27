The alliance continues: GMA shows to stream on ABS-CBN’s iWanTFC

‘Maria Clara at Ibarra,’ ‘First Yaya,’ ‘The World Between Us,’ and more GMA content will be available on iWantTFC starting May 1

MANILA, Philippines – Media giants ABS-CBN and GMA continue to strengthen their partnership as they team up anew by allowing some Kapuso content to air in the former’s international streaming platform.

In a press release on Wednesday, April 26, it was announced that GMA’s international channels GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV, as well as certain GMA on-demand programs, will be available for streaming over at ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC beginning May 1.

Some of the GMA series that will be available in the platform includes Maria Clara at Ibarra, Abot Kamay na Pangarap, Apoy sa Langit, First Yaya, and The World Between Us.

Such content will be viewed by iWantTFC viewers in select areas and countries in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, North Africa, and South Pacific/Caribbean Islands.

“GMA Network remains true to our vision of enriching the lives of Filipinos with superior entertainment and the responsible, unbiased, and timely delivery of accurate news and information,” GMA Network Senior Vice President for Finance and ICT Ronaldo Mastrili said.

“This collaboration with ABS-CBN is another validation of this commitment as we make our world-class content available to a wider audience. At the end of the day, the Filipino viewers – our boss – will greatly benefit from this.”

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN International Managing Director Jun Del Rosario shared, “Our iWantTFC platform is committed to providing the widest spectrum of Filipino content appreciated and enjoyed by our countrymen worldwide. We are delighted to add a slate of live streaming channels and popular shows from GMA to our ever-growing news and entertainment offerings.”

This isn’t the first time that the two networks formed alliances for a project.

In April 2022, several of ABS-CBN’s Star Cinema films like Alone/Together, It Takes a Man and A Woman, and Hello, Love, Goodbye aired on GMA-7.

In January 2023, ABS-CBN and GMA partnered with Viu to produce the series Unbreak My Heart, which stars Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia, and Joshua Garcia. The show is slated for a 2023 premiere, but a final release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com