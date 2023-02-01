LOOK: ‘Unbreak My Heart’ starts filming

The co-production series from ABS-CBN, GMA, and Viu will also film some scenes in Switzerland

MANILA, Philippines – Unbreak My Heart, the first co-production venture between media giants ABS-CBN and GMA, has started production.

Viu Philippines on Tuesday, January 31, shared photos of the series’ lead stars – Jodi Sta. Maria, Richard Yap, Gabbi Garcia, and Joshua Garcia – with executives from the three entertainment companies.

“Who else is excited to finally see Unbreak My Heart?” they wrote.

According to an ABS-CBN News report, the cast members have already started filming in an unnamed location in the Philippines. They’re also set to shoot some scenes in Switzerland.

“Pinaghandaan namin ito, ang dami-daming character discussions and meeting na ginawa para mas mapaganda yung mga characters, takbo ng storya,” Jodi told ABS-CBN News. (We really prepared for this. We had a lot of character discussions and meetings to ensure that the flow of the story would be good.)

Unbreak My Heart will mark Jodi’s reunion with former on-screen partner Richard, whom she worked with in Be Careful with My Heart and The Achy Breaky Hearts. Meanwhile, Gabbi will be paired for the first time with Joshua.

Laurice Guillen, Eula Valdes, Nikki Valdez, Maey Bautista, Bianca de Vera, and Will Ashley will also star in the series.

The show is slated for a 2023 premiere, but a final release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com