In ‘2 Good 2 Be True,’ Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla to show different kind of ‘maturity’

MANILA, Philippines – For an established tandem like Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, every new project comes with the challenge of showing something fresh and different to their fans. And in 2 Good 2 Be True, KathNiel is ready to go back to their roots: the romcom – but this time, with a more mature attack.

“Mas particular na kami ngayon sa pupuntahan ng kwento. Ang dami na naming nagawa for the past years kaya dapat conscious effort talaga kung paano mo ‘to iibahin,” Bernardo told Rappler in a two-to-one interview. “Iba na rin ‘yung hinihingi sa amin ng audience, lalo na’t hindi na lang bata ang nanonood sa amin. Kailangan ibalanse ‘yun.”

(We’re now more particular with where we want the story to go. We’ve done several projects and it requires a conscious effort to spice things up. Our audience is asking something new from us, especially that it’s no longer just teens watching us. We need to give them that balance.)

2 Good 2 Be True is special for many reasons: it’s KathNiel’s teleserye comeback in four years; it’s their first major reunion project following their 2019 decision to work with other celebrities (Bernardo had the blockbuster hit Hello, Love, Goodbye with Alden Richards while Padilla worked in the critically acclaimed Kun Maupay Man It Panahon); and both Bernardo and Padilla are directly participating in the creation of the upcoming series.

Bernardo said, “Sa simula pa lang (From the start), we really wanted to do a romcom that’s heartwarming. Honest kami sa kung ano talaga ‘yung gusto namin. (We were honest with what we envisioned.)

Director Mae Cruz-Alviar added that it was also through the clamor of fans for more kilig from KathNiel that the project came about. But it wasn’t an easy process. Cruz-Alviar said that the first concept they were working on had to be shelved because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they had to regroup before coming up with the story of 2 Good 2 Be True.

“It’s been more than a year, two years in fact – this project. It went through a lot. May journey ring sarili ‘yung pag-conceptualize ng project na ‘to (This project also had its own journey),” she said. But from approving the concept to picking cast members, both Bernardo and Padilla were actively involved.

As someone who’s worked with the loveteam in their early years, Cruz-Alviar said that the following is the most notable change in working with the two: “They now have a wealth of experience and wealth of knowledge when it comes to acting. You can see it in how they view the characters, how they view the story long-term, when they read the script, when they give the feedback. They go out of their way to discuss it even after doing scenes.”

“You can tell that they now have a different reaction to their co-stars, to how they help each other in scenes. It’s a different kind of maturity and growth. And it’s a testament [to] their professionalism and love for the craft that they have.”

Plot details for 2 Good 2 Be True have been kept under wraps, but released trailers hint at a developing love story amid lies and deception as the characters of Padilla and Bernardo get acquainted at a crime scene in a hotel – the classic enemies-turned-to-lovers trope.

“Ang dami nang nagawa nila Kath and DJ na projects na romance (Kath and Daniel have done several romance projects); that’s why it’s a challenge for us on how to make their fans kilig again,” Cruz-Alviar said. “But expect that we will deliver that. That’s what we can promise them.”

Padilla echoed the sentiment, saying that every project for them is challenging. “Laging mahirap. Kapag tinitingnan mo na madali na ang isang eksena o isang proyekto, hindi mo na gagalingan kasi nasa isip mo na madali lang ‘to, hindi mo na bibigyan ng effort.”

(All projects are hard. If we start looking at every scene or project as easy, that’s when we start delivering mediocre performances because we no longer put our best foot forward.)

In 2 Good 2 Be True, Bernardo plays Ali, a nurse set to be an old man’s caretaker, while Padilla is Eloy, a part of a group of scam artists.

“I won’t say that [our character now] has no similarities sa mga nagawa namin (with what we’ve previously done),” Bernardo said. “But the viewers can see how we’ve grown over the years. ‘Yung mga learnings namin sa ibang mga direktor at proyekto, dinala namin dito at nagamit namin. (The lessons we’ve learned from other directors and projects, we’ve brought here and used.)”

She added, “Iba na rin kung paano ang dynamics namin ni DJ, automatic na siyang nag-uunfold kaya sa parte ng mga fans, it’s very exciting. (Me and Daniel’s dynamics have also changed – it just automatically unfolds [when we’re doing a scene]. It can be very exciting for the fans to see.)”

2 Good 2 Be True also stars Ronaldo Valdez, Gloria Diaz, Irma Adlawan, Gelli de Belen, Romnick Sarmenta, Cris Villanueva, Smokey Manaloto, Matt Evans, Jenny Miller, Yves Flores, Pamu Pamorada, Gillian Vicencio, Kristel Fulgar, Bianca de Vera, and Alyssa Muhlach.

2 Good 2 Be True is set to premiere on May 16 on ABS-CBN and May 13 on Netflix. The series will have a 72-hour advance screening on the streaming platform, making it the first Filipino teleserye to air first on Netflix before its local TV airing. – Rappler.com