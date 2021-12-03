Noooo! ‘Modern Family’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ are leaving Netflix

'New Girl' and 'How I Met Your Mother' will also be gone from the platform after December 31, 2021

If there’s one goodbye we’ll never be prepared for, it would be saying farewell to our favorite TV shows leaving Netflix this month. Comedy series Modern Family and medical drama Grey’s Anatomy are leaving the streaming platform after December 31, 2021, and fans are not having it (#GoneTooSoon).

All nine seasons of the Emmy-winning family sitcom and all 15 seasons of Shonda Rhimes’ longest-running primetime medical drama will be taken down from Netflix, with the former moving exclusively to Disney+ instead. (Philippines, when?) Modern Family, which ended its 11-season run in April 2020, began streaming on Netflix in 2018.

If that wasn’t painful enough, other well-loved series like New Girl, How I Met Your Mother, and Prison Break will also be gone from Netflix Philippines by 2022.

Modern Family, Grey’s Anatomy, New Girl, Prison Break, and HIMYM will also be removed from Netflix in the UK, Australia, and Europe starting early January. – Rappler.com