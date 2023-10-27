Netflix drops official trailer for Filipino-produced series ‘Replacing Chef Chico’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ELLA AND RAYMOND. Alessandra de Rossi and Piolo Pascual in the official trailer for 'Replacing Chef Chico.'

Starring Piolo Pascual, Sam Milby, and Alessandra de Rossi, the series will be available to stream on Netflix on November 24

MANILA, Philippines – Check this out, foodies and chefs-in-training! Netflix released the official trailer for the Filipino-produced series Replacing Chef Chico on Friday, October 27.

Play Video

Starring Sam Milby, Alessandra de Rossi, and Piolo Pascual, the series is set against the backdrop of Hain, a promising fine-dining restaurant that personalizes its menus to reflect the unique experiences of its diners. When its head chef Chico gets into an accident that leaves him in a coma, Hain’s team is left scrambling to get the restaurant back on its feet in the next six months.

That is, until Raymond, a newly hired consultant, suddenly tasks Ella the sous chef to head Hain to keep it from closing down. Ella’s arrival at the helm is not immediately well-received by the other cooks in the kitchen, but she is determined to show that her capabilities can make things work.

When things finally start to look up for the restaurant and its team, Chef Chico makes a surprise return, and he is less than happy.

The series also appears to reflect the struggles of a woman attempting to build her career in a male-dominated industry.

“Bakit lahat ng desisyon ko kailangang kuwestiyunin? Dahil ba babae ako kaya walang nakikinig sa ‘kin?” Ella says in the trailer.

(Why do all of my decisions have to be questioned? Is it because I’m a woman that nobody wants to listen to me?)

Replacing Chef Chico was created by filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone, director Dan Villegas, and assistant director Joi Bayan. It was produced for Netflix in association with CS Studios and Project8.

“I think it’s perfect for the Christmas season because, at its core, it’s about love, friendship, and acceptance. Each episode tells a story of family, friendship, and love, all celebrated over food,” Jadaone shared.

The series will be available to stream on Netflix starting November 24. – Rappler.com