Netflix to develop ‘Wednesday’ spin-off series

MANILA, Philippines – The Addams Family universe is about to expand as Netflix plans to develop a spin-off from the hit series Wednesday.

According to Variety, Netflix and producer WGM Television are in the early stages of developing a show that will focus on Wednesday’s eccentric relative Uncle Fester.

The character, portrayed by Fred Armisen, only appeared in one episode of the debut season of Wednesday. In episode seven titled “If You Don’t Woe Me By Now,” Uncle Fester visited her niece Wednesday, portrayed by Jenna Ortega, and gave her some advice.

Details such as the plot, other cast members, production timeline, and target release date have not been released yet.

Bloomberg also noted that while the streaming platform has yet to figure out the story and negotiate contracts with the artists, they said that “Netflix is eager to establish a pipeline of Addams Family programs to build off the success of Wednesday.”

Wednesday follows the titular character in her high school days at Nevermore Academy as she tries to learn to control her psychic powers and solve the mystery of her family’s curse while navigating the ups and downs of teenage life.

It instantly became a global hit after its premiere in November 2022, breaking records as the most-watched series during its debut week.

In January, Netflix confirmed that Wednesday has been renewed for a second season. Other details about the new season have also yet to be announced.

Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as matriarch Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Gwendoline Christie as Principal Larissa Weems, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and Christina Ricci as Ms. Thornill, who starred as Wednesday in the 1991 film The Addams Family and 1993 sequel Addams Family Values. – Rappler.com