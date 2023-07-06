‘Sex Education’ to end with season 4

MANILA, Philippines – Class will be in session for the last time. Netflix has confirmed that the upcoming fourth season of Sex Education will be its final installment, set to premiere on September 21.

On Wednesday, July 5, the creator of the comedy-drama Laurie Nunn announced the end of the show in a letter addressed to the fans.

“A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty,” she wrote.

“We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone.”

Nunn said that while it feels “bittersweet” to end the series, it was also the “right time” to do so.

“Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final installment of our show. This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallized, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate,” she added.

She shared how proud she is of the writers, cast, and crew behind Sex Education, saying that they have all “worked tirelessly to bring you [the fans] this final season.”

“Goodbyes are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had,” Laurie concluded her letter.

The news of the show’s last season comes after Emma Mackey, who plays Maeve Wiley, stated in February that she has “said goodbye to Maeve” after filming the fourth season of Sex Education.

Emma, as well as Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, Gillian Anderson, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene, George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu, Dua Saleh, Alistair Petrie, Samantha Spiro, Jim Howick, Rakhee Thakrar, and Daniel Ings will be reprising their roles for the upcoming final season while Patricia Allison, Tanya Reynolds, and Simone Ashley will not be returning. New cast members include Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham, Lisa Mcgrilis, and Marie Reuther.

Netflix has also released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season.

Play Video

In the one-minute trailer, Otis is seen introducing himself during his first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College, following the closure of their previous school Moordale Secondary.

Sex Education is a teenage comedy drama centered on Otis, a student whose mother is a sex therapist. The series follows Otis and his peers as they navigate high school. – with reports from Cheska Lingad/Rappler.com

Cheska Lingad is a Rappler intern.