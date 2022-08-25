Pia Wurtzbach to guest judge on ‘Drag Race Philippines’

PIA WURTZBACH. The beauty queen is set to guest judge on 'Drag Race Philippines.'

Pia is joining Paolo Ballesteros, Jiggly Caliente, and KaladKaren on the judging panel

MANILA, Philippines – PSA mga accla! Pia Wurtzbach will be an extra special guest judge on Drag Race Philippines.

Pia herself shared the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 25.

“Con-drag-ulations to all our Season 1 Queens!” she said. “I can finally share the TEA (ang tagal ko tong tinago!) I’ll be a guest judge of [Drag Race Philippines] – stay tuned for that. sooo excited!!”

She did not reveal which episode she’ll be guesting on, so fans will just have to stay tuned.

As a judge, Pia will be joining mainstay judges KaladKaren and Jiggly Caliente, as well as host Paolo Ballesteros, in evaluating the queens’ performances in that week’s challenge.

Drag Race Philippines is the Filipino franchise of the hit series RuPaul’s Drag Race. In the show, 12 Filipino queens battle it out to earn the title of the Philippines’ first drag superstar.

The show premiered on August 17 with two episodes. A third episode was released on August 24. It is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus, Discovery+, and HBO GO. – Rappler.com