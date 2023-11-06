‘Sweet Home’ season 2 to premiere in December 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Song Kang, Lee Si-young, Lee Jin-wook, Go Min-si, and Park Gyu-young are returning for the second season

MANILA, Philippines – The fight for survival continues as the apocalyptic horror-drama Sweet Home is finally returning for a second season!

On Monday, November 6, Netflix Korea unveiled the official poster for the upcoming season, which features Song Kang’s character Cha Hyun-soo spreading his spiked wing while outside their Green Home apartment complex.

괴물로 남을 것인가, 인간으로 남을 것인가.



절망의 끝자락에서 살아남은 현수의 선택, <스위트홈> 시즌2. 12월 1일 오직 넷플릭스에서. pic.twitter.com/T80WJt6J0O — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) November 6, 2023

In a press release, the actor expressed his excitement in reprising his role for the second season.

“I always yearned for more emotional depth and dramatic elements in my character,” Song said, adding that he delved into “more dramatic emotions” for the new season.

Prior to the poster release, Netflix has also released a teaser for the second season. The one-minute video hints at picking up where the events of season 1 left off, with monsters now overruling the entire world and Hyun-soo being captured by the military while the other survivors are desperately fleeing Green Home.

Director Lee Eung-bok, who also helmed dramas Descendants of the Sun (2016), Mr. Sunshine (2018), and Jirisan (2021), is returning to direct the second season.

In a press release, Lee also shared that the upcoming season will focus more on Hyun-soo’s “journey after surviving on the brink of despair.” The director added that the viewers will witness the character’s “unwavering determination to not give up on his humanity even until the very end.”

Based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan, Sweet Home revolves around suicidal high school boy Cha Hyun-Soo who finds himself trapped in Green Home, his apartment building, after monstrous entities reflecting their darkest desires start to form outside. He then teams up with his fellow residents for the battle of their lives.

The show also stars Lee Si-young (SF8, The Birth of the Rich), Lee Jin-wook (Voice, Bulgasal: Immortal Souls, The Three Musketeers), Go Min-si, and Park Gyu-young, who will also be returning for the second season.

Sweet Home, which premiered its first season in 2020, also bagged numerous accolades at the Asian Academy Creative Awards, Asia Contents Awards, and Seoul International Drama Awards in 2021.

In June 2022, Netflix confirmed that the series will also be having a third season.

Sweet Home season two is set to premiere on December 1. – with additional reports from Dana Villano/Rappler.com

Dana Villano is a Rappler intern.