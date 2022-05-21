WATCH: The first 8 minutes of ‘Stranger Things’ 4 is out

FIRST EIGHT MINUTES. 'Stranger Things 4' releases a clip from its first episode.

The upcoming season will be split into two parts, premiering in May and July

MANILA, Philippines – Stranger Things 4 is right around the corner, but for those who just can’t wait, the first eight minutes is out now for your viewing pleasure.

Netflix released the clip on Friday, May 20. It opens on a quiet suburban morning, as the evil Dr. Brenner calmly gets ready for work on September 8, 1979.

In the scene that follows, viewers are taken inside Hawkins National Laboratories, where children are used as test subjects in various experiments. Brenner takes one of the children into a windowless room to test his psychic abilities, but their session is interrupted when the child sees a murderous rampage happening behind the door.

A knocked-out Brenner then wakes up to flickering lights and a destroyed room. The child he was testing is now dead. More dead bodies of staff and children line the hallways as he walks out, leading him to the apparent perpetrator: a young Eleven, with blood streaming from her eyes.

The scene sets the tone for an altogether darker season, which follows the main characters six months after the bloody Battle of Starcourt that claimed the life of school bully Billy and left Hawkins police chief Jim Hopper presumed dead.

In the wake of the battle, the original Stranger Things gang is split between Hawkins and California as they face a new terror: high school. At the same time, a new supernatural threat surfaces, leaving the people of Hawkins on edge once again.

Stranger Things 4 is set to be the show’s heftiest season yet, clocking in at five hours longer than any previous season.

The season’s first volume includes seven episodes, and is set to premiere on Netflix on May 27. The second volume includes episodes 8 and 9, with a July 1 premiere date. – Rappler.com