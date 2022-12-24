‘Sound of Music’ international tour headed to Manila

The beloved musical is set to be staged in March 2023

MANILA, Philippines – Theater fans are in for a treat next year as Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music international tour makes a stop in Manila.

Staged by Broadway International Group, the show will run from March 7 to 26, 2023 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit, Makati. Ticket details have yet to be announced as of posting.

One of the most popular Broadway musicals, The Sound of Music first opened on Broadway in 1959. It features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

Since it opened, it has won five Tony Awards including Best Musical, and a Grammy Award for Best Show Album for its original run. It has also been immortalized as an Oscar-winning film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

Set amid the Nazi takeover of Austria, the musical tells the story of a young novice Maria, who is sent to become the governess of the seven unruly children of widower and retired naval officer Captain Von Trapp. As the story goes, the two fall in love, and together as a family, they flee to Switzerland to escape the Nazis.

The international tour is led by Jill Christine-Wiley as Maria Rainer and Trevor Martin as Captain von Trapp. Also part of the cast are Daniel Fullerton, Lauren Kidwell, Joshua La Force, Lauren O’Brien, and Annie Sherman.

The company includes Alli Atkenson, Corey Bryant, Patrick Cogan, Julia Anne Cohen, Sydney DeMaria, Maddie Eaton, Keaton Eckhoff, Corey Greenan, Dayne Joyner, Cassi Mikat, Marissa O’Donnell, Caitlin Ort, Sabina Petra, Robert Rice, Julia Salatti, Cassidy Sledge, and Sean Thompson.

Aside from the Philippines, the show is also making stops in India, Malaysia, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. – Rappler.com