LIST: Broadway musicals, British plays coming to Manila

Which of these musicals and plays are you most eager to watch?

With Hamilton staging its first-ever run in the Philippines on Sunday, September 17, the demand for more Western theater productions is at an all-time high. The musical saw Filipino fans scramble for tickets to its runs at the Theater at Solaire in Parañaque City. But the fun doesn’t have to stop there.

There are a multitude of productions coming to Manila – some coming next year, while others are screening as early as September 26 onwards this year. To build on that excitement, Rappler compiled a running list of those Broadway musicals and plays that you can catch soon!

Hamilton

Lin Manuel-Miranda’s Hamilton sings and raps audiences through the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton with notes of R&B, hip-hop, pop, show tunes, and soul. The autobiographical Broadway musical will run from September 17 to November 12 at the Theater at Solaire in Parañaque City.

Rent

Set to return to the Philippines in 2024, Rent is a broadway rock musical that centers on a group of young artists struggling to make a living in New York City. 9 Works Theatrical is currently holding auditions for the roles of Roger, Mark, Mimi, Angel, Benny, Tom, Maureen, and Joanne.

Life of Pi

Adapted by Lolita Chakrabarti from the novel by Yann Martel, Life of Pi is one of the numerous British plays hitting the screens in Greenbelt cinemas starting September 26. It tells the story of the survivors of a cargo shipwreck en route to India from Canada: 16-year-old Pi Patel, a Bengal tiger, a hyena, a zebra, and an orangutan.

Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s comedy-drama play Fleabag follows the owner of a guinea pig-themed café as she attempts to navigate the trials life has thrown at her. The play first premiered in 2013 at Edinburgh Fringe before it was adapted into a BBC TV show in 2016. It will be part of the roster of British plays screening in Greenbelt.

Frankenstein

Based on the 1818 novel by Mary Shelley, Nick Dear’s Frankenstein sees scientist Victor Frankenstein bring one of his creations to life – but not in the form that he imagined. The play made its debut in 2011 at the Royal National Theatre in London. It will be part of the roster of British plays screening in Greenbelt.

The Seagull

Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull was first staged in 1896. The Russian play weaves through the conflicts, goals, desires, and dissatisfaction of its titular characters, who are all artists. It will be part of the roster of British plays screening in Greenbelt.

The Crucible

Written by Arthur Miller, The Crucible chronicles the infamous Salem witch trials of Massachusetts. The four-act play made its Broadway debut in 1953 at the Martin Beck Theatre. It will be part of the roster of British plays screening in Greenbelt.

Hamlet

Among the many William Shakespeare plays coming to Greenbelt cinemas, Hamlet follows Prince Hamlet’s quest to seek revenge against his Uncle Claudius. Claudius murdered Hamlet’s father to take his place as King and marry Gertrude, Hamlet’s mother. It will be part of the roster of British plays screening in Greenbelt.

Othello

The Shakespearean play Othello sees Iago plot his revenge against Venetian Army General Othello when the latter appoints Cassio as his chief lieutenant instead of the former. It will be part of the roster of British plays screening in Greenbelt.

King Lear

In King Lear, the Earl of Gloucester prepares for his retirement by dividing his land and authority among his three daughters in order of who loves him most. The tragedy was believed to have been written by Shakespeare in 1605. It will be part of the roster of British plays screening in Greenbelt.

Much Ado About Nothing

Much Ado About Nothing is a five-act play following soldier Claudio’s courtship of Hero, the innocent, more reserved daughter of the Duke of Messina. The comedy is accentuated by a secondary love story between Beatrice, Hero’s cousin, and Benedick, Claudio’s friend. It will be part of the roster of British plays screening in Greenbelt. – Rappler.com