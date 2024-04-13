Back at channel 2: TV Patrol, TV Patrol Weekend to air on ALLTV

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) ABS-CBN says viewers can still watch the newscasts on A2Z, on cable through Kapamilya Channel, ANC, and Teleradyo Serbisyo, and on radio via DWPM

MANILA, Philippines – ABS-CBN’s flagship newscast TV Patrol and its weekend iteration, TV Patrol Weekend, will be back on channel 2 starting Monday night, April 15.

ABS-CBN announced on Saturday, April 13, that its flagship newscast will air on ALLTV, owned by tycoon Manny Villar.

TV Patrol airs from Monday to Friday, 6:30 pm, with anchors Noli de Castro, Karen Davila, Bernadette Sembrano, and Henry Omaga Diaz. Meanwhile, anchors Alvin Elchico and Zen Hernandez host the weekend edition that airs Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 pm.

ABS-CBN said their viewers can still watch the newscasts on A2Z, on cable through Kapamilya Channel, ANC, and Teleradyo Serbisyo, and on radio via DWPM.

After the National Telecommunications Commission ordered ABS-CBN to stop its television and radio operations, the channel went off-air on May 5, 2020, right after TV Patrol’s airing.

The media giant was shut down in the first few years of the administration of then-president Rodrigo Duterte who admitted that he used his “presidential powers” against ABS-CBN.

Only two days later, on May 7, 2020, TV Patrol aired online through ABS-CBN’s website, its official Facebook page, and YouTube channel, and through its content platform iWant, and on ANC.

In October of the same year, ABS-CBN pulled off its return to free television via Brother Eddie Villanueva’s A2Z. This paved the way for TV Patrol’s comeback later on.

The flagship newscast only returned to free television via A2Z in January 2022. – Rappler.com