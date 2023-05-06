The Green Report: Bike commuting 101 with Geri Amarnani of Pinay Bike Commuter Community

Bike commuting in Metro Manila may be daunting, but more and more women are trying it out

MANILA, Philippines – In this episode, The Green Report hosts Jee Geronimo and Iya Gozum talk to Geri Amarnani, one of the founders of the Pinay Bike Commuter Community (PBCC) Facebook group.

Amarnani shares her experiences as a working mother and her motivation to bike commute to make more time for her children.

PBCC is an all-women group created during the pandemic, gathering female cyclists of all skill levels.

The group has become a safe space for female bike commuters to talk about harassment on the road, hazards, and dos and don’ts.

– Rappler.com