The Green Report: Biking 120 kilometers to tell a story

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler's YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon, March 16

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos living in Metro Manila have had to grapple with harrowing commute experiences for years, no thanks to car-centric policies and the lack of an efficient public transportation system in the Philippine capital.

Many have since turned to biking to regain hours usually spent stuck in lines or traffic. But choosing to bike commute is one thing – riding safely along roads not built for bikes is another matter altogether.

Is Metro Manila bike-friendly? That’s the question that Rappler’s environment cluster set out to answer in their latest documentary:

In this episode of The Green Report, Rappler environment and science desk editor Jee Geronimo talks to multimedia reporter Iya Gozum, producer Nina Liu, and production specialist Errol Almario about the challenges they faced while producing the documentary and the story they wanted to tell along the way.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday afternoon, March 16. – Rappler.com

Improving active transportation facilities and policies is part of the call of various groups to #MakeManilaLiveable. On Rappler, we have created a dedicated space for stories and reports about liveability in Philippine cities. Learn more about the movement here.