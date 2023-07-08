Environment
The Green Report: Marcos and the environment, a year after

In this episode, we talk about the process of making the in-depth reports assessing the oil spill response and the performance of DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a year since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took his oath as the 17th Philippine president.

Rappler recently released a series of in-depth reports and analyses assessing the Marcos administration’s first year in office.

For the environment, Rappler looked into the performance of DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga as well as the Oriental Mindoro oil spill.

In this episode of The Green Report, Rappler’s environment editor Jee Geronimo and multimedia reporter Iya Gozum talk about the follow-up coverage in Oriental Mindoro and the process of making these two in-depth reports.

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler’s YouTube channel on Saturday, July 8, at 5 pm. – Rappler.com

