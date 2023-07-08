The Green Report: Marcos and the environment, a year after

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

In this episode, we talk about the process of making the in-depth reports assessing the oil spill response and the performance of DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga

MANILA, Philippines – It’s been a year since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took his oath as the 17th Philippine president.

Rappler recently released a series of in-depth reports and analyses assessing the Marcos administration’s first year in office.

For the environment, Rappler looked into the performance of DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga as well as the Oriental Mindoro oil spill.

In this episode of The Green Report, Rappler’s environment editor Jee Geronimo and multimedia reporter Iya Gozum talk about the follow-up coverage in Oriental Mindoro and the process of making these two in-depth reports.

