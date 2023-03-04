Environment
The Green Report: Reclamations, earthquakes, and the Philippines’ energy transition

What are lessons we can learn from the Turkey-Syria earthquake? How should the Philippines transition to clean energy?

MANILA, Philippines – In this episode, hosts Jee Geronimo and Iya Gozum talk to geologist and professor Dr. Kelvin Rodolfo about the threats of reclamations in the Philippines, the lessons we can learn from the recent Turkey-Syria earthquake, and the country’s energy transition.

Rodolfo is one of Rappler’s thought leaders and an expert on natural hazards, geology, and environmental science.

