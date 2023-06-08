You can get a cool tattoo and help an activist gain freedom – here’s how

A percentage of proceeds from people who pay to get inked with any of these illustrations will go to the Free Amanda Echanis Fund

MANILA, Philippines – In December 2020, peasant organizer Amanda Lacaba Echanis, daughter of slain activist Randall “Randy” Echanis, was arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearms and explosives – the usual charge against red-tagged activists.

Two and a half years later, Amanda continues to be detained at the Cagayan Provincial Jail in Tuguegarao, stuck in limbo as legal proceedings for her case barely inch forward.

To help raise awareness of her case and funds in support of her release, the Free Amanda Echanis Network (FAEN) launched Tatuan para sa Kalayaan in April 2023. Volunteer tattoo artists designed tattoo flash sets referring to Amanda’s plight, and a percentage of proceeds from people who pay to get inked with any of these illustrations will go to the Free Amanda Echanis Fund handled by FAEN.

How do I participate?

1. Choose a design among the tattoo flash sets designed by the volunteer tattoo artists.

2. Schedule a studio visit with your preferred tattoo artist. Details, contact information, and the price for each design are provided with each tattoo flash set.

3. 20% of the proceeds from these tattoo sessions will be donated to the Free Amanda Echanis Fund.

4. The activity will run until Amanda gains her freedom.

Which designs can I choose from?

Samples of tattoos done for Tatuan para sa Kalayaan

– Rappler.com

For further inquiries, contact the Free Amanda Echanis Network.