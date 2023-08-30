Mabuhay, Hallyu fans! Asia Artist Awards 2023 to be held in Philippines

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The event is slated for December 14 at the Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a very merry Christmas for Filipino Hallyu fans!

This year’s Asia Artist Awards (AAA) will be held in the Philippines on December 14 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, one of its organizers, StarNews Korea, announced on Wednesday, August 30.

This will be the first time for the awards ceremony – which fetes Asian artists who’ve done outstanding work in television, film, and music – to be held in the Philippines.

Filipino K-culture stans have a lot of be excited about, as the AAAs are known for gathering the biggest stars in Korean entertainment. The 2022 edition, held in Nagoya, Japan, gave awards to the likes of K-pop groups New Jeans, BLACKPINK, and BTS, as well as K-drama actors Kim Seon-ho, Kim Sejeong, and Park Min-young.

Co-hosting the event this year will be the Asia Artist Awards Organizing Committee, TONZ Entertainment, and PULP Live World. Other details, such as guest performers and presenters, have yet to be disclosed.

The AAAs were founded in 2016 in Seoul, Korea by Money Today, StarNews Korea, and MTN. – Rappler.com