IN PHOTOS: Ayala Triangle Festival of Lights makes a comeback

MANILA, Philippines — The Ayala Triangle Garden Festival of Lights made a dazzling in-person comeback with its first show in two years launching on November 10.
The beloved Makati Christmas tradition goes with a 360-degree approach after two years of virtual shows, kicking off with a new massive 3D animation projected on the garden’s canopy as a prelude to the dancing string and laser lights show people have come to love.
This year’s show was conceptualized by director Ohm David and lighting designer Sueyen Austero. The 3D projection was created in collaboration with Kroma and Acid House.
The show is set to three musical medleys: an orchestral rendition by the Manila Symphony Orchestra, a Tiktok-inspired number composed by Tris Suguitan, Jazz Nicolas, and Mikey Amistoso, and a chorale piece also composed by Jazz and featuring the voices of the Pembo Elementary School children’s choir.
The show runs every 6 pm to 10 pm until January 8, 2023. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.