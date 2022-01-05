Star City to reopen in January

The theme park is back after over two years of closure

MANILA, Philippines – After over two years of closure, Star City is finally reopening even as the country is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases.

On its Facebook page on Wednesday, January 5, the amusement park in Pasay City announced that it will have a soft opening on January 14.

The Star Pass – which gives vistors ride-all-you-can access – is available at an introductory price of P400, and can be purchased at the gate. Online ticketing details will be announced at a later time.

According to the post, the park will be open daily from 2 pm to 10 pm.

The Star City complex halted operations after a fire razed both the theme park and offices of the Manila Broadcasting Corporation in October 2019. Since then, the park – a Christmas season tradition for many Manilenyos – has remained closed.

The news of the park’s reopening comes on the same day that the country recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases. However, amusement parks are still allowed to operated at a limited capacity under Alert Level 3, which is effective in the National Capital Region until January 15. – Rappler.com