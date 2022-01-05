Arts & Culture
Star City to reopen in January

Rappler
STAR CITY. The theme park announces its reopening.

Star City's Facebook

The theme park is back after over two years of closure

MANILA, Philippines – After over two years of closure, Star City is finally reopening even as the country is experiencing another surge in COVID-19 cases.

On its Facebook page on Wednesday, January 5, the amusement park in Pasay City announced that it will have a soft opening on January 14. 

The Star Pass – which gives vistors ride-all-you-can access – is available at an introductory price of P400, and can be purchased at the gate. Online ticketing details will be announced at a later time.

According to the post, the park will be open daily from 2 pm to 10 pm.

The Star City complex halted operations after a fire razed both the theme park and offices of the Manila Broadcasting Corporation in October 2019. Since then, the park – a Christmas season tradition for many Manilenyos – has remained closed.

The news of the park’s reopening comes on the same day that the country recorded over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases. However, amusement parks are still allowed to operated at a limited capacity under Alert Level 3, which is effective in the National Capital Region until January 15. – Rappler.com

