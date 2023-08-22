Let’s gogh! ‘Van Gogh Alive’ exhibit returns to Manila

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The immersive art experience will be back in BGC this October

MANILA, Philippines – Following the success of Bonifacio Global City’s (BGC) newly-opened Wisdom of Da Vinci AI exhibit, another immersive art experience is headed to BGC – Van Gogh Alive.

Van Gogh Alive is returning to Manila this October at the BGC Arts Center in Taguig City. The arts center’s Facebook page announced the news on Saturday, August 19.

Developed by Melbourne-based Grande Experiences, Van Gogh Alive has been presented in more than 90 cities globally. The upcoming October run will mark the second time the exhibition has been presented in the Philippines, with its first run being from October to December 2019.

According to the BGC Arts Center’s website, Van Gogh Alive will chronicle Vincent Van Gogh’s journey in Arles, Saint Rémy, and Auvers-sur-Oise where many of his notable works were made.

The “multi-sensory” experience is comprised of a classical score that accompanies over 3,000 images spanning from large screens, walls, columns, ceilings, and the floor, allowing guests to fully bask in the intricate details and techniques of the Post-Impressionist painter.

VAN GOGH IS ALIVE. Photo from BGC Arts Center’s website

“This year, the Bonifacio Art Foundation, Inc. brings this exhibition to new heights at the BGC Arts Center with more interactive, in-depth experiences, making our guests part of the historical art journey of Van Gogh,” the website read.

Those who missed their chance at the first run can keep an eye out for ticketing details on BGC Arts Center’s Facebook and website. – with reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.