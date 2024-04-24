Malacañang sounds alarm over Marcos deepfake audio | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Presidential Communications Office warns against an ‘audio deepfake’ that made it appear President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the military to ‘act against a particular foreign country.’

The Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office recommends the revocation of the gun license of fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Former senator Rene Saguisag dies at 84 years old. The Senate flies its flag at half-mast on Wednesday, April 24 to mourn his passing.

Officials of Binmaley in Pangasinan move to implement a four-day working schedule in its government offices.

Bonifacio Global City draws flak after promoting the exhibit of graffiti artist and activist Banksy, then says all street art must be ‘pre-approved and permitted.’ — Rappler.com