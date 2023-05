Residents decorate the streets and houses of Lucban with kiping and vegetables

QUEZON, Philippines – Residents of Lucban, Quezon took part in the annual Pahiyas festival on Monday, May 15 to celebrate the feast of San Isidro Labrador, patron saint of farmers.

Rappler multimedia producer Nina Liu does a walkthrough of the participating houses, which are the eye-catching highlights of the Pahiyas festival. – Rappler.com