Alfredo’s Steak House in QC has closed down after 5 decades

The iconic Tomas Morato staple officially said goodbye to its loyal patrons on June 30

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a sad day for the many patrons of Quezon City steak staple Alfredo’s Steak House – the decades-old restaurant along Tomas Morato has officially said goodbye on Thursday, June 30, permanently shutting its doors after 54 years of service.

A quick check on Google says that the homegrown restaurant is now “permanently closed.” Alfredo’s also confirmed its closure to Rappler via text.

The iconic steak house’s closure comes two years after it stopped dine-in operations in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, it still remained open for takeout and delivery orders then.

Photo from Alfredo’s Steak House

Alfredo’s Steak House first opened in 1968 under a different name – Alfredo’s Country-Style Steaks. It was located in a small apartment in Timog Avenue, managed by founding owners Alfredo and Mitos Araneta. Back then, it was already known for its quality selection of imported steaks. A few years later, Alfredo’s moved to its iconic two-level structure along Tomas Morato Avenue, corner Scout Dr Laczano, Quezon City, known for its nostalgic, old Western-style charm.

Photo from Alfredo’s Steak House

Alfredo’s Steak House is well-loved for its classic sizzling plates of gambas and steaks, as well as buffalo wings, ribs, chicken, seafood, soups, sides, and sandwiches. Many trotted to Alfredo’s Steaks for its signature tenderloin, filet mignon, porterhouse, T-bone, and steak ala pobre, served with Alfredo’s special house gravy. – Rappler.com