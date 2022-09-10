LOOK: There’s a Baguio Country Club stall at this Metro Manila mall

MANILA, Philippines – Raisin bread alert! There’s no need to travel all the way to the City of Pines for your dose of banana bread and raisin bread anymore – Baguio Country Club’s famous baked goodies can now be found in SM Megamall!

Baguio Country Club opened its first SM counter in Metro Manila at SM Megamall Building A in September. The cute stall sells BCC’s famous breads and pastries, including the iconic raisin bread, which has been a decades-old pasalubong staple for Metro Manila residents visiting Baguio City.

Also available are white, dark, and milk chocolate bars in various flavors, as well as palmiers in to-go packs, among other snacks. Freshly-brewed coffee is also served at the cute café, which houses a few table and chairs for dine-in customers.

Baguio Country Club also advised customers not to buy from unauthorized resellers in the city since quality can’t be guaranteed and items are usually sold at very high prices. The only authorized resellers that are company-owned can be found in SM Megamall and SM Aura in BGC. – Rappler.com