NFT-themed resto Bored and Hungry opens first Asia branch in this Makati City mall

MANILA, Philippines – A new brand of American burgers has set foot in the country! It’s the US’ first NFT-themed restaurant Bored and Hungry, and it opened its first branch in Asia at The Grid Food Market, Power Plant Mall, Makati City in March.

After a series of limited pop-ups in Metro Manila, the California-born burger resto is now permanently stationed at Stall No. 7 of the mall’s upscale food hall. The brand will be serving its signature menu of famous smashed burgers, like the Bored OG Burger (P395), specially crafted by Chef Fernando Valladares and Golda Valladares. The duo is also behind the creation of the Trill Burgers, awarded as the “Best Burger in America 2022” by Good Morning America. If you’re craving some seasoned fries, the menu also offers the OG Burger Combo (P595). Bored and Hungry’s flat and crispy beef patties usually come with cheese, caramelized onions, and a secret sauce.

Bored and Hungry, in partnership with Tasteless Food Group, first popped up in Metro Manila at the Marriot Hotel in November 2022 for Philippine Blockchain Week, and then also at The Grid for a few days. It is now back for good.

Bored and Hungry is the world’s first Bored Ape-inspired restaurant founded by The Food Fighters, an NFT-backed restaurant group founded in the pandemic. Founded by Andy Nguyen, Kevin Seo, Phillip Huynh, and Chef Fernando Valladares, the concept of the burger resto revolves around the characters of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, which are among the most famous digital collectibles in the NFT universe.

It was initially meant to just be a 90-day pop-up in California, but it found success as a permanent venture after attracting 1,500 people on its first day.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) is a unique virtual asset created through blockchain technology. Think of a one-of-a-kind trading card, but in virtual form. NFTs can be anything digital – music, drawings, art, or a photo.

Another Bored and Hungry Philippine branch is set to open soon at Public Eatery, 4F New Wing, Robinsons Magnolia, Quezon City. – Rappler.com