Leche sa sarap! Try Cuatro Leche Flan Cake by this Quezon City bakery

This moist sponge cake is soaked in 4 kinds of milk – evaporated, condensed, whole milk, and rich dulce de leche!

MANILA, Philippines – Are you a fan of tres leches cakes? If you thought the milky, moist, and soft cake couldn’t get any more sinful, think again! Quezon City home bakery Messerts has taken the Latin American dessert to another level by incorporating a Filipino favorite: leche flan.

Introducing the Cuatro Leche Flan Cake – light and soft sponge cake heavily soaked in four kinds of milk for maximum indulgence and sweetness (without it being too sweet)! Messerts uses evaporated, condensed, whole milk, and rich dulce de leche for this uber moist cake, which is set atop a huge, chunky layer of creamy homemade leche flan.

The soft textures of the leche flan, cake, and cream still work together, and the leche flan isn’t very sweet, to give way to the dairy. On top is a light whipped cream topped with cinnamon powder for that distinct horchata-like flavor.

The Cuatro Leche Flan Cake (P680), which Messerts launched in May 2021, instantly became a best-seller, because why wouldn’t it be a hit with Pinoy sweet tooths? But I wouldn’t call it a heavy dessert, even – it’s not too indulgent that it hurts, but it’s great for a milky-sweet craving.

Messerts, which was founded in 2018, requests a two-day lead time for the cake. The online dessert hub is based in Don Jose Heights, Brgy. Commonwealth, Quezon City. You can place your orders via Instagram. – Rappler.com