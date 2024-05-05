LOOK: EB Magalona’s famed blue crabs, coffee take center stage at culinary event

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The champion menu during the "Crab Mania de la Saravia" - a crab cooking contest in EB Magalona, Negros Occidental - Crab Curry and Ugyonan Tempura in line with the town's week-long Ugyonan Festival that concluded on May 1.

Through the 1st Saravia Culinary Contest, the EB Magalona municipal government hopes to earn a place on Negros Occidental's culinary map

BACOLOD, Philippines – EB Magalona town in Negros Occidental marked its 35th Ugyonan Festival with a culinary contest that put the spotlight on Negros food heritage.

The 1st Saravia Culinary Contest highlighted crab and coffee concoctions whipped out in front of locals and tourists alike at the town’s covered plaza on April 27.

Barangay Tomongtong’s crabs and Barangay Canlusong’s coffee took center stage at the event.

Dubbed as “Crab Mania de La Saravia,” the crab menu creation competition, which doubled as an exhibition, used blue crabs (Portunus pelagicus) as the main ingredient, in honor of the town’s reputation as the blue crabs capital of Negros Occidental.

EB Magalona, formerly known as Saravia, exports blue crabs to Japan and the United States, among other countries, prompting the local government headed by Mayor Marvin Malacon to highlight the town’s prime products.

During the competition, participants showcased crab dishes complemented by coffee drinks and desserts. Malacon said the entries were on an “international” level.

Barangay Poblacion 2’s Crab Curry and Ugyonan Tempura menu won the top prize, besting more than a dozen entries.

WINNER. Part of the winning menu at the ‘Crab Mania de la Saravia’ in EB Magalona, Negros Occidental: Crab Curry. This is in line with the town’s week-long Ugyonan Festival that concluded on May 1, 2024. Photo courtesy of EB Magalona PIO

BLUE CRAB TEMPURA. ‘Ugyonan Tempura’ is part of the winning menu at the competition held May 1, 2024. Photo courtesy of EB Magalona PIO

Alicante’s Crab Shala and Crab Samosa menu came in at second, while Latasan’s Crab Cake and Crab Rangoon got third place.

The coffee drinks and desserts competition featured Canlusong coffee as the main ingredient.

Barangay Canlusong, the highest upland village in EB Magalona, is 1,600 feet above sea level. It is home to the best coffee on Negros Island that include bean varieties of robusta, excelsa, arabica and liberica – all export-quality.

Barangay Cudangdang’s Biscuit Crumb Canlusong Pudding and Orange Canlusong Brew Coffee Spritz got the top prize in the coffee and desserts competition, edging out contestants from over 20 villages.

Barangay Cudangdang’s Biscuit Crumb Canlusong Pudding. Photo courtesy of EB Magalona PIO

Barangay Cudandang’s Orange Canlusong Cold Brew Coffee Spritz. Photo courtesy of EB Magalona PIO

Barangay Alacaygan’s Gateau de Kape and Ala Coffee Mousse Drink was first runner-up while Barangay Consing’s Sea Salt Cream Cold Brew and Coffee Cheesecake was second runner-up.

“Again, we’re proud and beyond happy to show the many interesting cuisines plus our uniquely blended coffee drinks and baked desserts simply using our blue crabs and Canlusong coffee here in EB Magalona,” Malacon said.

He said more competitions would be held to further promote the town’s blue crabs and coffee. This is seen as an initiative to boost the town’s food tourism.

Advocating slow food tourism is part of the rural development campaign in Western Visayas, according to the Department of Tourism in Western Visayas. – Rappler.com