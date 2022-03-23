Frankie’s to hold ‘core values training’ for staff after BGC branch incident

In a follow-up statement, the wings joint says they are closing down their Crossroads BGC branch for two days for a 'sensitivity workshop' after the incident between staff and Robredo supporters

MANILA, Philippines – Local wings joint Frankie’s New York Buffalo Wings released a follow-up statement on Tuesday, March 22 regarding their upcoming action plan after the restaurant confirmed the March 20 incident between their staff and Robredo supporters, saying that they will be conducting a “core values workshop” for their staff across all Frankie’s branches.

After further investigation with those involved and review of the CCTV, Frankie’s said that the store manager of the Crossroads BGC branch had already apologized to the affected family and has reached out to them regarding the next steps they are taking to “address the concern.” They are also in contact with the original poster of the complaint – Facebook netizen Ajie Jugeta – and have also communicated their action plan to him regarding his concern with the other staff members.

Hi everyone. Please see our follow up statement on the incident from March 20: pic.twitter.com/4SZBVwYsUT — Frankie's NY Wings (@frankieswings) March 22, 2022

“We would also like to assure everyone that we have all the necessary safeguards such as CCTV cameras, hygiene standards, and the proper protocols in place to ensure food safety,” Frankie’s wrote. They also reiterated that as an organization, their individual team members “do not reflect the views of the entire company.”

“We have many hardworking and kind people with diverse beliefs and perspectives,” they added.

However, Frankie’s acknowledged that they are also responsible for the actions of each member of their team. After cross-checking statements from different parties and reviewing footage, the team members involved will be “handled in accordance with the policies stated in our Code of Conduct.”

This means that Frankie’s will be closing down their Crossroads BGC branch starting Wednesday, March 23 until Thursday, March 24 to conduct a “comprehensive Sensitivity and Core Values Training” for the whole branch. The workshop will also be extended to their other branches afterwards.

“We have made mistakes in the past and we are truly sincere and committed to learning from them. We continue to ask for your empathy and understanding. Please know that we hear you and will continue to work closely with our team on this matter,” Frankie’s added.

On Sunday, Frankie’s issued a public apology after Jugueta wrote a Facebook post about how he had allegedly witnessed a staff member at the Frankie’s BGC Crossroads branch shouting “BBM!” – presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos’ initials – as he passed by pink-clad diners who had just come from the PasigLaban Para sa Tropa Pasig City People’s Rally on Emerald Avenue, Pasig City. The rally was in support of Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid.

“It’s sad also that the rest of the staff just laughed at the Leni supporters being offended,” Jugueta wrote. “When the offended table asked to speak with the manager, acceptably enraged, the rest of the staff just kept laughing. When that table left, some of the staff were joking around that they didn’t even want to clean up after the table simply because they were Leni supporters.”

In 2021, Frankie’s also apologized after receiving backlash for allegedly “discriminating against frontliners,” due to store signs encouraging frontliners to “enter their premises” only in their “out-of-work attire.” – Rappler.com