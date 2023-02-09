Sibuyeahs! How to get 1 kilo of white onions for P180 from Nueva Ecija farmers

Buy directly from our farmers through SUKI Network and UMA Pilipinas' initiative!

MANILA, Philippines – Support our local producers and buy straight from onion farmers! Consumers can now buy locally-grown white onions directly from Nueva Ecija’s onion producers for just P180 a kilo.

The initiative is organized by SUKI Network (Samahan at Ugnayan ng mga Konsyumer para sa Ikauunlad ng Bayan), “a convergence of various consumer interests;” and UMA Pilipinas (Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura), the “national progressive center of unions.”

“Tulungan natin ang mga magsasaka ng sibuyas sa Nueva Ecija! Bilhin natin ang kanilang tinda, diretso sa kanila,” UMA wrote on Facebook. (Let’s help our onion farmers in Nueva Ecija! Let us buy their produce, directly from them).

You can place your orders (as many kilos as you want) via Google Forms. Payment is done via Gcash or BDO bank transfer. Orders will be available for pick-up on Sunday, February 12 at 4B Malingap Street, Teacher’s Village West, Quezon City.

SUKI Network will be announcing a new call for orders for red onions on February 20 to 25.

Other non-profit social enterprises are helping local farmers sell their produce directly to consumers, such as Rural Rising with its ongoing rescue buys from various provinces, and Shirley’s Just Vegan with chopsuey veggies hauls from Benguet farmers.

On February 4, Japan Home Centre held a “Pay With Sibuyas” promo where customers could exchange one onion for an item of their choice. All onions collected on that day were used for a community pantry. – Rappler.com