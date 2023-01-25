Caul-ing all veggie lovers! Get 5 kilos of cauliflower for P499 from Ilocos Sur farmers

MANILA, Philippines – Social enterprise Rural Rising is caul-ing out to you! The non-profit agricultural organization is hosting another rescue buy of freshly-harvested, untrimmed cauliflowers at P499 per five kilos. The produce is grown and hand-picked by farmers from Sta. Catalina, Ilocos Sur.

As of this writing, over 100 slots are still available on Rural Rising’s website. The dispatch date for all cauliflower orders has yet to be announced.

The two pick-up points are the RuRi House on 72 Maayusin Street, UP Village, Diliman, Quezon City, and RuRi South at Old Transport Terminal Bldg, Alabang Town Center, Theater Dr., Ayala Alabang.

Currently, there is also a group buy of homemade Meruri Strawberry Jam ongoing, as well as a kilo of probiotic eggs for P299.

Some of Rural Rising’s recent rescue buys include Madaymen jumbo strawberries and carrots from Benguet.

Up next on RuRi’s agenda is another Box-All-You-Can event at Ayala Malls Feliz, Marikina City from January 28-29. For just P699 per person, you can fill up a 14″ x 14″ box to the brim with as many locally-produced fruits and vegetables as you can, which you hand-pick yourself from the various stalls around under 10 minutes. All proceeds from each batch are given directly to local farmers and agri-entrepreneurs. You can sign up for a slot online. – Rappler.com