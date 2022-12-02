Here’s how you can get over 2 kilos of chopsuey veggies from Benguet for P300

Let's help our Benguet farmers! Local business Shirley's Just Vegan is selling pre-packed chopsuey sets of veggies straight from Baguio City.

MANILA, Philippines – With the prices of vegetables soaring, local direct-to-farmer rescue buys are a big help both for customers and the struggling farming communities.

You can now purchase 2.2 to 2.5 kilograms of fresh vegetables delivered from Baguio City through local vegan shop Shirley’s Just Vegan. Shirley’s is now accepting pre-orders for its next batch of pre-packed “chopsuey mix” packs, which costs P300 each. The veggies are grown and hand-picked by Benguet farmers.

In each pack, you’re getting four pieces of young corn, two pieces of carrot, 10 grams of chicharo (snow peas), 10 grams of Baguio beans, one piece of sayote (chayote), one head of cabbage, one head of Chinese cabbage, one head of broccoli or cauliflower, two pieces of bell pepper, and a choice of celery.

The delivery date is scheduled for Sunday, December 4. Pick-ups can be done from 9782B Kamagong Street in Makati City.

Shirley’s Just Vegan is known for selling homemade, plant-based versions of classic Filipino meat dishes like chicharon (pork rinds), inihaw na liempo (grilled pork belly), and garlic pepper beef.

Looking for more opportunities to support local farmers? Non-profit organization Rural Rising also sells vegetables and fruits directly from various provinces through bulk rescue buys. Working with farmers from far-flung regions, they directly partner up with micro agri-businesses, especially when there is not enough demand for an abundance of produce.

Shirley’s Just Vegan is based in San Andres, Manila. You can place your orders for delivery via SMS at 0999 518 9680 or Facebook. – Rappler.com