[Kitchen 143] 7 ways to celebrate Mom at the Westin Manila

Mother’s Day comes once a year, and while we can and should honor the matriarchs in our lives on a daily basis, it can’t hurt to make mom feel extra special on certain occasions.
The Westin Manila, situated in the heart of Ortigas Center on San Miguel Avenue, has much to offer moms and their families. Currently on its soft launch, 100+ rooms of this prestigious Marriot Bonvoy brand are available. In addition to these well-appointed deluxe rooms, guests and diners can also avail of special lunch and dinner buffets at Seasonal Tastes.
Checking in to check out
Mom doesn’t have to worry about anything when checking into The Westin Manila. There are many opportunities for rest, relaxation, and bonding time for the whole family. In the coming months, the hotel will also be launching its rooftop bar, spa, and function rooms for gatherings large and small.
Once checked in, Mom and her guests are welcomed with cooling towelettes and refreshing drinks to beat the summer heat. Availing of the Mother’s Day Getaway room package, specifically, also means tons of other little surprises for Mom to enjoy.
Pillars of wellness
Note that The Westin is a haven for your well-being, perfect for moms looking to de-stress. This world-recognized brand boasts 6 Pillars of Wellness, providing Mom and her brood with opportunities to Sleep, Eat, Move, Feel, Work, and Play Well.
Looking for a running coach? Want to stretch and move? Opting for healthier snacks and meals? Through each of the pillars, the brand offers choices that will enrich, empower, and enliven.
Eat well
While there are opportunities for healthy eating, there will also be plenty of room for indulgence. For one, Seasonal Tastes’ special Mother’s Day buffet will showcase fellow moms and the “business babies” they had birthed during the pandemic. Diners, for instance, can enjoy Chef Rej’s dishes using Mich Ongpauco’s The Great Food spreads and butters.
Look for Spaghetti with The Great Tinapa, Seafood Risotto with The Great Tuscan Butter, Penne with Mushrooms and The Great Truffle Butter, and a hearty Homemade Meatloaf with The Great Truffle de Bola Spread.
It takes two
To end lunch on a sweet note, look for the delectable eclairs by sister tag team Francine and Francesca of The Daily Knead. The duo offers more than just eclairs from their bake shop, but for their Mother’s Day collaboration with The Westin, those who avail of the lunch buffet will be able to indulge in all things choux-good.
Snapshots by A Studios
How many times has Mom snapped the perfect shot for the family album because she was behind the camera? This time, The Westin has made sure that Mom will be front and center in photos! The first 18 reservations for the Mother’s Day lunch buffet at Seasonal Taste on May 14 will receive a complimentary 10-minute photo session by A. Studios. Families can self-shoot in their simple yet aesthetic booth, and post or send out the soft files to Lola and Lolo right away!
High tea
With each staycation, Mom can take advantage of High Tea in the Lobby Lounge. Savories include tuna, crab, and mushroom canapés. Sweets include strawberry eclairs, red velvet petit fours, and chocolate walnut tarts. High tea is not complete without scones and clotted cream, perfectly served up for two. You can choose among sparkling moscato, iced tea, or a traditional pot of hot tea for your beverage.
Pro tip for homebodies: call ahead so that The Westin Manila can prepare your own take-out tower good for 3-4 people. Arrange for delivery by car to make sure that everything arrives as beautifully as it tastes. Set high tea up for Mom at home, or on a picnic at her favorite spot.
Face-first into self-care
Through the hotel’s partnership with Luminisce, moms checked in under the Mother’s Day Getaway room package will receive a P3,000 voucher for a full facial treatment which she can schedule at her convenience, reminding everyone that self-care is not selfish.
Sleep well
Every mom knows there is nothing more nurturing than taking full night’s rest. After a relaxing bath, find comfort in The Westin Signature Heavenly Bed, which helps to provide a deep sleep especially when coupled with the hotel’s soothing Lavender Balm and a good book.
You may book the Mother’s Day Getaway room package here.
For table reservations and other inquiries, email westinmanila@westin.com or call +632.8256.2020.
Follow @westinmanilahotel on Facebook and Instagram for more updates and announcements.
– Rappler.com
