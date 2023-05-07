[Kitchen 143] 7 ways to celebrate Mom at the Westin Manila

The Westin is a haven for your well-being, perfect for moms looking to de-stress

Mother’s Day comes once a year, and while we can and should honor the matriarchs in our lives on a daily basis, it can’t hurt to make mom feel extra special on certain occasions.

The Westin Manila, situated in the heart of Ortigas Center on San Miguel Avenue, has much to offer moms and their families. Currently on its soft launch, 100+ rooms of this prestigious Marriot Bonvoy brand are available. In addition to these well-appointed deluxe rooms, guests and diners can also avail of special lunch and dinner buffets at Seasonal Tastes.

Checking in to check out

Mom doesn’t have to worry about anything when checking into The Westin Manila. There are many opportunities for rest, relaxation, and bonding time for the whole family. In the coming months, the hotel will also be launching its rooftop bar, spa, and function rooms for gatherings large and small.

Once checked in, Mom and her guests are welcomed with cooling towelettes and refreshing drinks to beat the summer heat. Availing of the Mother’s Day Getaway room package, specifically, also means tons of other little surprises for Mom to enjoy.

The green wall at the hotel lobby. Photo courtesy of Westin Manila Hotel

Pillars of wellness

Note that The Westin is a haven for your well-being, perfect for moms looking to de-stress. This world-recognized brand boasts 6 Pillars of Wellness, providing Mom and her brood with opportunities to Sleep, Eat, Move, Feel, Work, and Play Well.

Looking for a running coach? Want to stretch and move? Opting for healthier snacks and meals? Through each of the pillars, the brand offers choices that will enrich, empower, and enliven.

Holistic stays mean guests can put their wellness first, no matter where they are in the world

Eat well

On May 14th, moms will get a little extra love at the casual lunch buffet – savory and sweet spreads and butters from The Great Food will be made available. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

While there are opportunities for healthy eating, there will also be plenty of room for indulgence. For one, Seasonal Tastes’ special Mother’s Day buffet will showcase fellow moms and the “business babies” they had birthed during the pandemic. Diners, for instance, can enjoy Chef Rej’s dishes using Mich Ongpauco’s The Great Food spreads and butters.

Look for Spaghetti with The Great Tinapa, Seafood Risotto with The Great Tuscan Butter, Penne with Mushrooms and The Great Truffle Butter, and a hearty Homemade Meatloaf with The Great Truffle de Bola Spread.

It takes two

The Daily Knead started out as a way to make sure the owners had fresh bread for their family and loved ones. Tip: Look out for the Pastillas Eclair! Photo by Michelle Aventajado

To end lunch on a sweet note, look for the delectable eclairs by sister tag team Francine and Francesca of The Daily Knead. The duo offers more than just eclairs from their bake shop, but for their Mother’s Day collaboration with The Westin, those who avail of the lunch buffet will be able to indulge in all things choux-good.

Snapshots by A Studios

How many times has Mom snapped the perfect shot for the family album because she was behind the camera? This time, The Westin has made sure that Mom will be front and center in photos! The first 18 reservations for the Mother’s Day lunch buffet at Seasonal Taste on May 14 will receive a complimentary 10-minute photo session by A. Studios. Families can self-shoot in their simple yet aesthetic booth, and post or send out the soft files to Lola and Lolo right away!

High tea

With each staycation, Mom can take advantage of High Tea in the Lobby Lounge. Savories include tuna, crab, and mushroom canapés. Sweets include strawberry eclairs, red velvet petit fours, and chocolate walnut tarts. High tea is not complete without scones and clotted cream, perfectly served up for two. You can choose among sparkling moscato, iced tea, or a traditional pot of hot tea for your beverage.

High Tea that offers the best of everything. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Pro tip for homebodies: call ahead so that The Westin Manila can prepare your own take-out tower good for 3-4 people. Arrange for delivery by car to make sure that everything arrives as beautifully as it tastes. Set high tea up for Mom at home, or on a picnic at her favorite spot.

You can have the High Tea Tower picked up by car! Surely, your mom will be super surprised to receive such a thoughtful treat. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

Face-first into self-care

Through the hotel’s partnership with Luminisce, moms checked in under the Mother’s Day Getaway room package will receive a P3,000 voucher for a full facial treatment which she can schedule at her convenience, reminding everyone that self-care is not selfish.

Dr. Kaycee Reyes knows exactly what moms need for self-care and great skin. Photo from Wikimedia Commons

Sleep well

Every mom knows there is nothing more nurturing than taking full night’s rest. After a relaxing bath, find comfort in The Westin Signature Heavenly Bed, which helps to provide a deep sleep especially when coupled with the hotel’s soothing Lavender Balm and a good book.

Nighty night with the hotel’s special Lavender Balm and a bedside book. Photo by Michelle Aventajado

You may book the Mother’s Day Getaway room package here.

For table reservations and other inquiries, email westinmanila@westin.com or call +632.8256.2020.

