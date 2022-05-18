McDonald’s has new Caramel Popcorn iced coffee drinks

What's it going to be – Iced Coffee, Iced Latte, Coffee Float, or Coke Float with Caramel Popcorn Syrup?

MANILA, Philippines – Do you miss enjoying your favorite cinema snack while sipping on your favorite iced coffee? McDonald’s can help satisfy that salty-sweet craving with their new limited-edition Caramel Popcorn iced coffee drinks!

The fast food chain’s newest line-up of refreshers – which McDonald’s described as “sweet caramel meets buttery popcorn” – comes in four variations: The Iced Coffee with Caramel Popcorn Syrup (P68) and Iced Latte with Caramel Popcorn Syrup (P152) – perfect for coffee lovers who are looking for a sweet caffeine kick.

If you want it sweeter, the Coffee Float with Caramel Popcorn Syrup (P78) and Coke Float with Caramel Popcorn Syrup (P47) take things up a notch with a topping of soft-serve vanilla ice cream, drizzled with caramel popcorn syrup.

The new beverages are available starting Wednesday, May 18 in all McDonald’s branches for dine-in, take-out, and McDelivery. The Iced Latte with Caramel Popcorn Syrup is available at branches with McCafé outlets. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.