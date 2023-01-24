Menu, prices: Japan’s Yakiniku Like! opens first Metro Manila branch

Grill, please! Japan's famous yakiniku dining experience is now grilling at SM Mall of Asia!

MANILA, Philippines – Ready to get grilled? Meat your match at Yakiniku Like! Philippines, the first Metro Manila branch of the famous Japanese fast casual restaurant chain!

Yakiniku Like! officially opened to the public mid-January at the second level of SM Mall of Asia’s South Entertainment Mall. The solo dining restaurant originating from Japan serves the chain’s authentic yakiniku (Japanese BBQ) of premium meats on tables with smokeless grills for the legit cook-it-yourself experience. It is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

The menu is pretty straightforward – beef, pork, and chicken parts, served either ala carte or in set menus with rice, soup, and kimchi or salad. Signature sauces and condiments are also available.

The All Set Menu includes a variety of cuts of meat in 100 grams and 200 grams, and some at 300 grams. Prices for the beef options are as follows: Karubi (beef short plate) at P259, P429, and P599; Karubi and Harami Set (beef short plate and skirt steak) at P359 and P589; Prime Karubi and Misuji Set (boneless short rib, top blade) at P549, P949; and Sukiyaki Karubi Set (sukiyaki beef short plate) at P299, P449.

There’s also Pork Karubi (pork belly) at P229, P329, and P399; Like Set (beef tongue, skirt steak, beef short plate) at P589, P699; Pork and Chicken Set (pork belly, chicken thigh) at P199, P339; and Angus sirloin steak at P999, P1,299.

At your table, the condiments on the side are fresh chili, chili garlic sauce, Like original BBQ sauce, garlic soy sauce, sea salt sauce, spicy miso sauce, black pepper, and rock salt.

The Ala Carte Menu serves almost the same cuts of meat as the set menu at 100 grams and 50 grams. There’s the Karubi (P169/100g); Sukiyaki Karubi (P189); Prime Karubi (P629); Harami (P329); Chicken Thigh (P89); Pork Karubi (P149); Pork Jowl (P149); Gyu Tan (P399); and Misuji (P319).

Sides include the Like Cheesy Curry (P99), Kimchi and Seaweed Soup (P40), Mini Choregi Salad, Half Boiled Egg (P40), and Garlic Butter (P60).

Yakiniku Like!, which was founded in Shibuya, Tokyo in 2019, currently has over 100 stores worldwide. – Rappler.com